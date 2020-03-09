Etihad Airways to launch new service to Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch new daily scheduled year-round flights to Austria’s capital Vienna using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The service will initially operate with four weekly flights between 22nd May and 30th June.

Etihad is introducing the new service to provide greater choice and convenience for point-to-point business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Austria, and to promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Vienna is the largest unserved market from Abu Dhabi and the announcement of this route brings the number of our European passenger destinations to 22.

Austria is an important trade and tourism partner for the UAE and the new flights will enable us to take advantage of the increasing business and leisure demand between the two countries.

"Trade between the UAE and Austria is strong and there are approximately 180 Austrian companies operating in the emirates. Tourism has been increasing in both directions with Austria becoming an increasingly popular year-round destination with UAE nationals and residents, attracted by the centuries old culture, breathtaking scenery, and famous ski resorts. Vienna itself has been consistently voted the world’s most liveable city. We are delighted to be initiating a direct service between both capitals in time for the Summer."