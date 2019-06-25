UrduPoint.com
Tue 25th June 2019

Etihad Airways to launch seasonal flights to Alexandria, Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Etihad Airways is preparing to launch seasonal summer flights from Abu Dhabi to the Egyptian city of Alexandria, one of oldest continuously-inhabited locations in the world and home to the Great library of Alexandria and one of the ancient world wonders, the Pharos Lighthouse.

Between 2nd July and 31st August, the Airbus A320 flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 2:15 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving in Alexandria at 4:00 pm. Return flights will depart Alexandria at 4:50 pm, arriving back in Abu Dhabi at 10:40.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Alexandria is one of the most popular holiday destinations for UAE residents, and our new seasonal flights are timed to provide access for tourists during the peak summer period. They will also be a convenient option for many of the Egyptian nationals living in the UAE and planning to return home during the holiday season."

With the addition of these seasonal services, Etihad will operate a total of thirty-two flights per week to Egypt, twenty-eight flights to Cairo, and four to Alexandria.

