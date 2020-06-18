UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways To Recommence Flights To Athens

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Etihad Airways to recommence flights to Athens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Etihad Airways will recommence flights from Abu Dhabi to Athens, Greece, effective 24th June. The twice-weekly schedule will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

In a statement, the airline said the flights will connect guests travelling to and from Athens with key destinations in Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi.

The addition of Athens increases the total number of international flights being flown by Etihad throughout June to 25 destinations, with plans to significantly increase the number of scheduled flights around the world, as international travel restrictions are lifted.

