Etihad Airways to resume flights to Casablanca, Rabat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to the Moroccan cities of Casablanca and Rabat.

Effective 19th September, the airline will operate returning flights three times a week from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca.

This service will be followed by direct flights between the two capitals, Abu Dhabi and Rabat, on 28th October, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

The addition of Casablanca and Rabat brings the total number destinations Etihad is operating to 58 destinations worldwide.