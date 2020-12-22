Etihad Airways to resume flights to Istanbul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced it will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul, Turkey, from 17th January 2021.

The service will operate with an initial twice weekly flight using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring business and Economy cabins.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "As Etihad gradually returns more destinations to its global network, the airline is looking forward to the resumption of scheduled services to Istanbul."

Guests travelling on Etihad Airways flights will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result received within 96 hours prior to departure from Abu Dhabi, or from their departure airport if they are transferring from other cities via Abu Dhabi.