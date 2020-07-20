Etihad Airways to resume flights to Shanghai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The UAE national airline, Etihad Airways, will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, from 27 July.

"The service will operate with an initial weekly flight using a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring Business and Economy cabins," the airline announced in a statement on Monday.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are delighted to announce the resumption of scheduled services to China, as we gradually return to more destinations on our global network, supporting the recovery of economic and social activities worldwide. Our priority now is to build the network back up on markets that have opened up and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey.

"The restarting of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai will cater to the large demand from business travellers in the UAE, China, and other economies in the middle East and Africa. We are tremendously grateful to our customers and partners for their continued loyalty and we stand ready fly more frequencies to China when possible."

Guests travelling on Etihad Airways flights to China will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result received within 72 hours prior to departure from Abu Dhabi, or from their departure airport if they are transferring from other cities via Abu Dhabi.