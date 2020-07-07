UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways To Resume Services To More Destinations Across Its Global Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Etihad Airways to resume services to more destinations across its global network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) Etihad Airways is gradually resuming services to more destinations across its global network. This follows the easing of travel restrictions by UAE regulatory authorities on outbound and inbound travel for citizens and residents. All travel remains subject to the entry and health regulations set by the UAE authorities, and those at the end destination.

Throughout July and August, subject to the lifting of international restrictions and the re-opening of individual markets, the airline plans to fly to 58 destinations worldwide from its Abu Dhabi hub. These will include major gateways in the middle East, North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Subject to the applicable government approvals, Etihad’s summer schedule will feature a wider network and increased frequencies to the following destinations from, to, or via Abu Dhabi: North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, and Washington DC.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, and Zurich.

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, and Seychelles.

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tokyo.

Australasia: Melbourne, and Sydney Commenting on the new flights, Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are delighted to announce the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across our global network. The easing of restrictions on travel to and from the UAE is an important first step and a great development for Abu Dhabi. By August we aim to operate approximately 45 percent of our pre-COVID capacity.

"While we have continued to operate a schedule of special passenger, cargo and humanitarian flights over the last few months, the priority is now to build the network back up on markets that have opened up, and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey."

