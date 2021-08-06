UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways To Resume UK Passenger Flights

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Etihad Airways to resume UK passenger flights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2021) Following the addition of UAE to the United Kingdom’s Amber List, Etihad Airways will resume passenger flights to London and Manchester from 8th August, 2021.

Unvaccinated guests travelling from the UAE will be required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure and to undergo 10 days home quarantine, as well as follow up COVID-19 tests on day two and day eight. Fully vaccinated guests who had their vaccine administered in the UK, the United States (US) or Europe are exempt from quarantine and the day eight test.

The airline’s three daily flights to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled to provide guests with a choice of conveniently timed departures and arrivals, and all 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK will be operated using the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com to view their options and to remain informed of the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination. Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency. A list of other local Etihad contact centres is available at etihad.com/contacts.

