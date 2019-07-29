UrduPoint.com
Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:45 AM

Etihad Airways to serve London Heathrow with fourth year-round daily service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) Etihad Airways is to boost its services from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow by adding a fourth year-round daily service between the two capitals, launching on 27th October 2019.

The new service introduces a convenient mid-morning departure from Abu Dhabi and a late evening departure from London Heathrow and follows the introduction of additional seasonal services this summer.

The airline will introduce a next-generation, two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on one of its four daily London services. The aircraft is configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats. This complements the three other services which are operated by Etihad’s 486-seat Airbus A380s, which feature The Residence, a luxurious three-room cabin, nine private First Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 405 Economy Smart Seats. These include 80 Economy Space seats with a seat pitch of up to 36 inches.

Robin Kamark, Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group Chief, said, "The flagship Abu Dhabi to London route is tremendously popular with point-to-point business and leisure travellers, and those transiting beyond our hub and we recently boosted frequencies between the two cities to meet increased demand at peak travel times. Adding a fourth year-round flight will provide much needed capacity and optimised timings and easy connections to key destinations across the middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

"The new service demonstrates our commitment to the crucially important UK market, and ensures we provide our customers with all the benefits of a next-generation fleet across all 42 weekly departures to and from the United Kingdom."

In addition to the four daily flights into the UK capital, Etihad Airways also operates two daily Boeing 787 Dreamliner services between Abu Dhabi and Manchester.

