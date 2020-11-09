Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce landmark partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has signed a major partnership agreement with the UAE’s Football Association.

The partnership was officially announced at a signing ceremony at the UAE Football Association Headquarters in Dubai, by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, as well as the board members of the UAE FA, Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, The General Secretary and a group of media personnel.

In the multi-year agreement, Etihad Airways will be the official sponsor of the UAE’s national football teams, including the First team, Olympic team, and the Youth teams.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, was grateful to the wise leadership of our rulers and their continuous support for sport, stressing that the leadership's backing had led to the UAE being known as "the capital of world sport", and provided an opportunity for citizens to play a variety of games. It has also resulted in the development of world-class sporting facilities, where UAE institutions have hosted large international events in recent decades.

The UAEFA President, Sheikh Rashid, praised Etihad Airways for its own contribution to sport, and to football in particular, stressing that the UAE’s national airline plays a major role in supporting sports locally and abroad and clearly understands its importance in developing and uniting communities.

Sheikh Rashid, affirmed that Etihad’s sponsorship of Emirati football aids the implementation of programmes to develop national teams and helps the football community to continue its work and achieve its administrative and technical goals, praising the airline’s clear role in community service.

The President of the UAE FA expressed his happiness and said: "We are very proud to announce this partnership with Etihad Airways, which is one of the greatest airlines in the world. Every Emirati is proud of the national airline, and I take this opportunity to praise the wisdom of its leaders.

"I would like to thank Etihad Airways for the sponsorship of Emirati football, which we hope will help to raise the country's flag in continental and international competitions. The partnership with Etihad adds strength to the Football Association and makes it more capable of facing challenges."

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Football is in our DNA – we’ve been proud supporters of prestigious football clubs around the world for many years – and the entire Etihad family is incredibly excited to support ‘the beautiful game’ in our home country. This is a hugely significant partnership and we, as the UAE’s national airline, look forward to nurturing this over the years to come."

Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, expressed his happiness to form a partnership with Etihad, stressing that it would serve all sectors of Emirati football, and its positive effects would be significant in the near future.

He said that Etihad’s support for domestic and foreign sports is not new to the airline because its administration believes in the importance of sport and its great role in development, stability, and coexistence of people.

The Secretary General thanked the management of Etihad Airways, praising its dedication to serving sport, stressing that the Football Association will do its utmost to achieve success and raise the state’s flag in foreign forums.