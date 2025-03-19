Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Etihad Airways has unveiled its UAE National Talent Development Strategy, a groundbreaking long-term programme aimed at developing Emirati professionals, cultivating expertise, and positioning the airline as the employer of choice for UAE Nationals.

As the UAE’s aviation industry undergoes rapid expansion, Etihad is leading the charge in developing Emirati talent, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for aviation excellence. The new strategy will significantly increase the hiring of UAE Nationals across all divisions while creating opportunities for development in both aviation and corporate functions.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the vital role of Emirati talent in Etihad’s ambitious growth journey, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to fostering a strong national workforce.

He said: "Our National Talent Development Programme is at the core of Etihad’s future success, ensuring that Emiratis are at the forefront of our expansion and transformation. By 2030, we aim to double our fleet, expand our network to over 125 destinations, and triple our passenger numbers. To achieve this, we need a strong pipeline of home-grown talent, equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead our industry forward. As part of this commitment, the UAE National Talent Development Strategy will expand Etihad’s UAE National workforce by more than 50% over the next five years, ensuring Emiratis play a central role in shaping the airline’s future.

“As the UAE’s national airline, we are proud to give flight to ambition, providing Emiratis with the opportunity to have meaningful experiences and contribute to the continued success of their country."

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, further underscored the programme’s profound impact, stating: “This initiative is more than a talent programme; it is a commitment to investing in the ambitions of Emirati professionals and providing them with the tools to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the global stage. We are empowering the next generation of UAE Nationals to go beyond, drive progress, and contribute to their nation's ambition and growth. We understand that developing human potential in the United Arab Emirates is critical to both our own future and the continuous expansion of the nation's cutting-edge, diverse economy. We take great pride in our part in enhancing this capability."

“Each UAE National at Etihad is part of a larger vision—one rooted in the dream of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who envisioned a thriving nation with Abu Dhabi as a global hub for progress and opportunity.”

As the national airline of the UAE, Etihad takes immense pride in its Emirati workforce, fostering an environment where talent can accelerate, develop, and thrive. Today, Etihad’s Emirati workforce exceeds 1,200 employees and continues to grow.

This includes 431 Emirati pilots, an increasing number of engineers, operations experts, and aviation specialists, as well as a rising representation of female Emirati professionals, who now constitute 48% of the airline’s Emirati workforce.

From cadet pilots to corporate leaders, every Emirati at Etihad embodies ambition, resilience, and achievement—proving that with the right opportunities, potential knows no limits.

Etihad’s UAE National Talent Development Strategy is designed to attract, develop, and retain the nation’s brightest minds through specialised career programmes spanning both technical and corporate functions. The programme provides ambitious, talented Emiratis with 6 different opportunities:

• Cadet Pilot Programme – A comprehensive two-year training journey in Abu Dhabi and Spain, combining rigorous theoretical instruction with hands-on flight experience.

• Cadet Technician Programme – A five-year pathway blending academic learning with real-world training, preparing participants to become licensed Aircraft Technicians.

• Airport Management Programme – Offers in-depth exposure to ground operations, including international placements that provide a global perspective on airport management.

• Bedayati Programme – A structured, hands-on training programme for fresh graduates, providing exposure across various business functions to build a strong career foundation.

• MBA Future Leader Programme – An accelerated 13-month journey for high-performing MBA graduates, offering immersion in key airline functions, mentorship from industry leaders, and career sponsorship opportunities.

• Entry Level Roles – Beyond structured programmes, UAE Nationals can explore career opportunities in finance, digital innovation, technology, and other strategic areas.

To foster direct engagement with ambitious Emirati talent and offer valuable opportunities, Etihad will host a series of fairs to showcase its National Talent Development Programme and connect with potential candidates. These interactive platforms will provide attendees with an in-depth look into Etihad’s career pathways, allowing them to meet programme leaders, gain insights into the application process, and explore opportunities.

The recruitment fairs will also feature exclusive engagement sessions with Etihad’s thought leaders, where seasoned professionals will share their experiences, career journeys, and industry insights—empowering the next generation of Emirati professionals to take flight and shape the future of aviation.

These platforms will act as strategic recruitment touchpoints, enabling Etihad to meet, engage with, and onboard the best national talent who aspire to join the airline.

JOIN THE LEGACY: BE PART OF ETIHAD’S FUTURE

Etihad Airways invites ambitious UAE Nationals to take flight, embrace limitless opportunities, and be part of a legacy that will shape the future of aviation and contribute to the continued success of the UAE.

