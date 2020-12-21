UrduPoint.com
Etihad Airways Updates Travel Rules For Passengers Departing UK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers departing UK

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Following an announcement by the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, effective 24 December 2020, Etihad Airways requires all guests flying from the United Kingdom to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours validity of their flight departure time.

In a statement today, Etihad said it is the only airline in the world requiring 100% of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before travelling and again on arrival into Abu Dhabi, ensuring peace of mind for all on board.

PCR tests must be conducted at a government accredited medical facility. Suggested facilities can be found at etihad.com.

As many COVID-19 PCR test certificates do not currently show the date and time the test was taken, guests are required to show evidence of this at check-in, for example by presenting their appointment confirmation.

Children under 12 and people with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from COVID-19 PCR testing.

Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and safety programme, ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight.

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, global COVID-19 insurance cover is included for all passengers travelling with Etihad.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.

