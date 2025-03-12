Open Menu

Etihad Airways Welcomes 1.6 Million Passengers In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways has welcomed 1.6 million guests during February 2025, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 89 percent.

The airline reported that passenger traffic in the first two months of this year increased to 3.3 million, compared to 2.9 million in the same period last year.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our passenger numbers in February saw a strong 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year, as we continue to be among the world's fastest-growing airlines.

"As our capacity continues to grow, it is pleasing to see we maintained our robust passenger load factor of 89 percent year-to-date, as we prepare for a busy 2025 with the launch of 14 new routes."

He added that the continued expansion is supported by the growth of the operating fleet, which is nearing three figures, with additional deliveries expected throughout 2025.

