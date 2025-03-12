Etihad Airways Welcomes 1.6 Million Passengers In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways has welcomed 1.6 million guests during February 2025, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 89 percent.
The airline reported that passenger traffic in the first two months of this year increased to 3.3 million, compared to 2.9 million in the same period last year.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "Our passenger numbers in February saw a strong 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year, as we continue to be among the world's fastest-growing airlines.
"As our capacity continues to grow, it is pleasing to see we maintained our robust passenger load factor of 89 percent year-to-date, as we prepare for a busy 2025 with the launch of 14 new routes."
He added that the continued expansion is supported by the growth of the operating fleet, which is nearing three figures, with additional deliveries expected throughout 2025.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February3 minutes ago
-
China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site33 minutes ago
-
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app33 minutes ago
-
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign48 minutes ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair1 hour ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $73.31 pb1 hour ago
-
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system1 hour ago
-
National Investment Strategy to boost UAE's global hub status, says Minister of Investment2 hours ago
-
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 20242 hours ago
-
International Space Station orbits Earth for 150,000th time2 hours ago
-
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges3 hours ago