Etihad Airways Wins Twice At Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Etihad Airways wins twice at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been awarded ‘Best Economy Class’ and ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme’ at yesterday’s business Traveller middle East Awards 2020.

Last year, Etihad transformed its Economy product and service by introducing enhancements to the dining experience and providing guests with greater control, choice and value by personalising their travel experiences. This accolade reinforces the airline’s commitment to innovating Economy travel, in the same way it has already done in establishing its award-winning Business, First and The Residence cabins.

The awards are also testament to Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene programme, which commits to providing travellers with peace of mind when flying during these unprecedented times. Specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, offer reassurance to customers by sharing advice on travel wellbeing and details of the health and sanitisation measures that have been implemented throughout their journey.

A year ago, Etihad Guest embarked on a transformation journey to enhance its customer member experience, improving existing and introducing new benefits to deliver value in the air and on the ground. As a result of the pandemic, the programme has continued to evolve with the changing landscape.

The Best Frequent Flyer Programme award cements the airline’s efforts to recognise its members travelling or who are currently unable to travel by introducing added bonuses and flexibility, ensuring members Tier Status stays on track, plus new ways to earn Tier Miles on the ground with retail partners through their new mobile app.

The programme has also helped members give back to the world with a recent campaign ‘Your Special Guest’. Members were able to nominate people in their life who have gone above and beyond at this time for a chance to be sent a personalised gift.

The Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020 was held virtually and results were based on reader votes.

