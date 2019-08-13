ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2019) Etihad Airways flight EY833 from Hong Kong International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport has been delayed to Tuesday at 17:00 (local time) due to the cancellation of all departing flights on Monday, 12th August, by the airport authorities, the Etihad Airways spokesperson said.

"We regret any inconvenience caused by this extended delay. The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways’ highest priority. For further information, please call the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555666, or check the status of your flight on our website at etihad.

com, or through our mobile app. Our Hong Kong office can also be contacted on +852 30 713 221 Monday to Friday 9 am – 5 pm."

The Abu Dhabi airline stated that flight EY833 from Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi International had been "significantly delayed" due to the cancellation of flights out of Hong Kong. Etihad also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the extended delay.