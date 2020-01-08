Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Arena new entertainment venue on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, today finalised a partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, to secure exclusive naming rights of Yas Bay Arena, under which Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose, indoor entertainment venue will officially be named Etihad Arena.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "It is an honour to partner with an Abu Dhabi institution such as Miral on this joint venture that will further promote Abu Dhabi and Yas Island as a hub for entertainment, tourism and culture. Etihad Arena complements our global presence at a number of sporting and entertainment venues, most notably, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home of Manchester City Football Club. This new arena will bring an abundance of talent to our capital, providing a diverse range of entertainment options for guests visiting our beautiful city, or for those who call the UAE home."

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "As our national airline with international reach, Etihad Airways is the ideal partner to help position the newly named Etihad Arena competitively on the local and regional map of live entertainment destinations.

The new venue will be a significant addition to the unique offerings on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, creating unforgettable experiences, and helping us deliver on our vision to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. This is a testament to our commitment to further the tourism industry and achieve our leadership’s vision of economic diversification."

The Etihad Arena, which will be operated by Flash Entertainment, has been designed to accommodate large-scale and private events, offering unique flexibility with a capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people. Once open, the venue will host an eclectic variety of events, including sporting competitions, corporate events, cultural performances, concerts, and many other appealing activities throughout the year.

Etihad Arena is part of Yas Bay, an iconic mixed-use development located on the southern end of Yas Island. The Etihad Arena will be an integral and iconic part of the Yas Bay Waterfront, which will also include the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a beach club, as well as a pier that boasts of 12 licenced cafes and restaurants, and 19 retail outlets.