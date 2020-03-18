Etihad announces further route network changes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Etihad Airways has announced further changes to its route network amid coronavirus developments.

In a statement, the UAE airline said, "Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and its continuing impact on air travel services globally, Etihad Airways continues to follow UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives and has implemented a series of consolidated network changes."

It went on to note that such changes were also being carried out for the "safety and convenience" of its customers and staff, and to minimise operational disruption during this period.

Etihad noted that all flights to Baku, Azerbaijan have been suspended until 30th April.

Flights to Bahrain have been reduced from triple-daily to daily until 31st March, and will increase to twice daily from 1st April until 30th April.

All Cairo flights are suspended from 20th March until 30th April, the UAE airline added. It also noted that Athens flights were reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays), beginning 1st April to 30th April.

The airline noted that flights to various Indian cities have been adjusted, with Bangalore and Hyderabad flights reduced from twice-daily to daily from 20th March until 30th April. India's Chennai will also see a reduction from twice-daily flights to daily beginning 23rd March until 30th April.

As for Cochin, flights will be reduced to twice-daily instead of triple-daily beginning 20th March and up until 30th April, while flights to Delhi and Mumbai will be reduced from four daily flights to three daily flights from 19th March. This change in route network for Delhi will remain until 28th March, and Mumbai will carry out this change until 30th April, Etihad advised.

It went on to note that flights to Tokyo will be reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sunday) from 1st April to 30th April.

Jordan's Amman will see a total of suspension of flights carried out until 30th April, Etihad Airways added.

Flights to Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, will be reduced to one flight per week from 19th March until 31st March, it continued.

As for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina have been suspended until 30th April.

Another GCC country where flight network changes are impacted is Kuwait, with all flights being suspended until 31st March.

Flights to Kenya's Nairobi, Etihad Airways noted, will all be suspended beginning 19th March and until 30th April. All flights were also suspended to Beirut, Lebanon, and Morocco's Casablanca and Rabat until 30th April, the national airline added.

Flights to Muscat have been reduced from triple-daily to double-daily up until 30th April, while Manila, Philippines flights will all be suspended beginning from 18th March and until 31st March.

All flights to Serbia's Belgrade will be suspended beginning 20th March until 30th April, the airline continued. It went on to note that flights to Singapore will be reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays) from 1st April to 30th April.

All flights were suspended for Madrid and Barcelona, Etihad noted, adding that the suspension will remain until 30th April. Similarly, all Khartoum flights will be suspended beginning 18th March, and until 30th April.

Spain All Geneva flights are to be suspended from 19th March and until 30th April, the airline continued. It went on to note that Bangkok flights will be reduced from triple-daily to double-daily - with the suspension of flights EY406/405 - from 1st April to 2nd May.

Previously announced network changes continue to remain in place, Etihad Airways added.

These include Chinas Shanghai where all flights are suspended until 28th March. All Chengdu flights remain suspended until further notice.

All Hong Kong flights are suspended until 30th June, while Jakarta flights are reduced from double-daily to daily - with the suspension of flights EY472/471 - from 18th March until 30th June.

All flights to Italy's Milan continue to be suspended until 30th April. As for Rome, flights EY85/86 are suspended until 30th April, while flights EY83/84 are suspended until 30th June.

Flights to Japan's Nagoya will continue to be suspended until 30th June, while flights to Seoul, Korea, are reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) from 30th March to 30tg=h April.