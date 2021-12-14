UrduPoint.com

Etihad Arena Showcases Preparations For Fina World Swimming Championships

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) With only two days to go until the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) kicks off, Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) has today released a fascinating time-lapse video on the construction of the FINA pool at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

With the support of a high-skilled and experienced workforce of 25 professionals from pool design specialists – Myrtha Pools, who were flown in from Italy, the championship’s main pool and warm-up pool were installed in just 14 days, transforming the MENA region’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment establishment into a purpose-built swimming venue.

Construction was carried out non-stop for the first 72 hours of the project, with the expert team working on rota basis shifts for the first three days. In the space of 9 days, the team successfully built both the main competition (25 metres x 26 metres) and the warm-up (25m x 20m) pools with every piece of equipment shipped from Italy specifically for the prestigious global event.

The two pools are surrounded by a temporary 3,000m2 deck raised to 2.2m at pool level, provided by Arena middle East. The impressive-looking deck was put together in 12 days by an experienced team of 50 professionals, who worked 12 hours per day. The local, regional, and international swimmers will be able to access the pool deck through four purpose-built staircases.

Following the completion of the construction, the main competition pool was filled in just 47 hours, using state-of-the-art technologies that will ensure the water quality will be perfect and crystal clear for elite athletes to showcase the very best in aquatic sporting talent.

A time-lapse video of the High Dive Tower and Diving Springboards was also captured. Sponsored by Omega, the infrastructures will be at the centre of all the action during this week’s Aquatics Festival, which will be hosted in parallel with the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) on Yas Island.

Completed in 21 days, a specialised raised deck has been built over the stairs into the Bay Housing with the space accommodating the equipment used for timing, scoring and technology officials.

The High Dive Tower has multiple platforms at 10m (west side) and at 7.5m (south side). It also has three vertical platforms installed at 5m, 20m and 27m. In addition, a 3m springboard deck has also been created for a diving exhibition event.

With the infrastructures now in place, Abu Dhabi is gearing up to welcome some of the world’s best elite swimmers, for an action-packed six days, showcasing the very best sporting talent.

This week, over 1,100 athletes representing over 180 national federations from across the globe will be competing at Yas Island, in an exhilarating competition that is expected to be watched by more than thousands of spectators inside the venue and millions worldwide.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Water Abu Dhabi Italy Middle East Event All From Best Million Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

5 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

12 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

18 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces Rs700bn package for uplift ..

Federal Govt announces Rs700bn package for uplift of southern Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews ..

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews latest innovations showcased ..

33 minutes ago
 Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, award ..

Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing Captains of ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.