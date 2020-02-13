UrduPoint.com
Etihad Arena To Host Its First Event In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Miral announced today that Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor venue, Etihad Arena, is set to host its first event by mid-April.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are excited to be soon hosting the first event at Etihad Arena, the most highly anticipated events landmark in Abu Dhabi this year.

"The Arena has been designed to complement Yas Island’s vision by creating a new hub in the UAE and across the region. Etihad Arena, is yet another unique addition to Yas Island that will help position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business, while also contributing to the UAE’s vision for economic diversification.

Once open to the public, Etihad Arena is set to become a regional landmark for live entertainment. With a flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people, the venue has been designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, offering audiences a broad range of experiences.

From sporting competitions to world-class concerts, and from musicals to international exhibitions, Etihad Arena is set to elevate Yas Island’s entertainment offerings and boost Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry – one of the Emirate’s most important growth sectors.

Etihad Arena is located at Yas Bay, a 14 million square feet mixed-use development on the southern end of Yas Island.

