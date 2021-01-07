UrduPoint.com
Etihad Aviation Training, Israeli Israir Airlines Enter Partnership

Thu 07th January 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) Etihad Aviation Training (EAT) has signed a contract with Israeli Israir Airlines to offer Full-Flight Simulator pilot training for Israir Airlines’ Airbus A320 pilots.

As part of the agreement, Israir will dry lease EAT’s Full-Flight Simulators at the training facility located in Abu Dhabi. The training will be conducted by Israir instructors at the Etihad training facility.

Commenting on the partnership, Captain Paolo La Cava, Managing Director of Etihad Aviation Training, said, "Following Etihad’s announcement to commence services to Tel Aviv, EAT is delighted to further commercial opportunities with Israel by providing comprehensive aviation training services to Israir Airlines."

EAT offers a wide range of training products and services, including airline training, type rating, cabin crew safety training, instructor training and cadet programmes, and aircraft maintenance training, making it one of the largest training facilities in the middle East.

In turn, Uri Sirkis, Chief Executive Officer of Israir Airlines, commented, "Close to the signing of the Abraham Accords peace agreement, I met Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group and Managing Director & Vice President of Etihad Aviation Training, Captain Paolo La Cava at Etihad Headquarters. The short visit revealed to me a rare opportunity to use the EAT simulator facility, just a three-hour flight away from Israel.

"Beyond the economic and professional benefits, I believe that the more meeting points we find between the countries, the stronger the tourism movement will be. This is the true peace".

EAT offers comprehensive pilot training and has partnered with over 40 airlines. At Zayed Campus in Abu Dhabi, EAT offers pilots complete flight training devices including Airbus and Boeing Full-Flight Simulators, Airbus and Boeing Fixed Training Devices and Flight Navigation Procedures Training.

