Etihad, Boeing strengthen strategic partnership with maintenance support for Boeing 787 fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has signed agreements with Boeing Global Services for the provision of maintenance support on its fleet of Boeing 787s.

"These agreements are part of the strategic partnership between Etihad and Boeing signed in November 2019, in line with Etihad’s ongoing commitment to achieve excellence in all aspects of operational reliability, maintenance, and on-board experience," the Airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Key to the agreements is a Component Services Programme for more than 300 operational critical parts for Etihad’s 787 fleet; a landing gear exchange programme including Aircraft on Ground, AOG, coverage; as well as high value airframe components and digital products to optimise Etihad’s maintenance activities.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Chief Operating Officer, said, "Ensuring the highest standards in the Etihad Airway’s fleet is just one way we continue to set the standard for operational excellence globally.

By partnering with Boeing as the OEM of Etihad’s 787s, we ensure that the fleet receives the highest levels of maintenance support to increase reliability and efficiency. These agreements continue to demonstrate the strength of the Etihad Aviation Group’s partnership."

Ted Colbert, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services, said, "We are delighted that Etihad, a market leader, has chosen to optimise its fleet reliability and efficiency by choosing Boeing’s Component Services Programme, further strengthening our long-standing partnership. The Boeing team is ready to support Etihad’s world-class operations with our global scale, reach and OEM expertise."