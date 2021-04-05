Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, has selected Rom Top Aviation Ltd as its general sales agent (GSA) for the State of Israel.

The appointment comes ahead of the 6th April launch of Etihad’s scheduled twice-weekly Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv service and as official Israeli government figures point to rising trade with the UAE following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two in the wake of last year’s signing of the Abraham Accords.

"This is an honour to be awarded the GSA of Etihad’s activities in Israel. On behalf of Rom Top Aviation and myself, we are committed to the success of Etihad Cargo in Israel, and I am sure this is going to be a fruitful cooperation," commented Irit Krief, Owner, Rom Top Aviation.