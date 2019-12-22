UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Cargo Awarded 'CEIV Fresh' Certification

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Etihad Cargo awarded 'CEIV Fresh' certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has become the second carrier to be awarded IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Perishable Logistics, CEIV Fresh, in Abu Dhabi.

The new award elevates Etihad Cargo as the first middle East airline to hold both of IATA’s CEIV Fresh and CEIV Pharma certifications, and one of the two carriers globally to claim this dual honour.

To secure the twin certifications within a frame of one Calendar year, Etihad Cargo was required to meet global IATA standards, International requirements and best practices, as well as pass stringent food safety management protocols within Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, HACCP, methodology.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director Cargo and Logistics at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Acquiring our second CEIV certification in a single year is a significant achievement for Etihad Cargo and underlines the product-specific quality of service we deliver across our global network. In-line with our commitment to offer a diverse portfolio of industry-leading products to Etihad Cargo’s global customers, FreshForward is destined for further investment and growth.

"

Frederic Leger, Director, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security Products, IATA, added, "Perishable goods is a growing market for air cargo. Ensuring that these delicate and short shelf-life products reach the customer unspoiled with minimal loss is essential.

"I want to congratulate both Etihad Cargo and Etihad Airport Services, EAS, in achieving the Centre of Excellence for Perishable Logistics, CEIV Fresh, certification. CEIV Fresh certification provides stakeholders throughout the air cargo supply chain with the assurance that certified companies are operating to the highest quality and standards in the transport of perishable products."

In addition to covering Etihad Cargo’s airline operations, the CEIV’s Fresh Certification also comprises cargo handling and warehousing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH. With a multi-phased cargo infrastructure development strategy in place, including an expanded fresh facility, Etihad Cargo is committed to developing a Cool Chain Centre of Excellence at its state-of-the-art UAE hub.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East Hub Market Best Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

6 minutes ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

21 minutes ago

Nissan starts AED1.1 trillion plant technology rol ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 3,818 trade licences in November

51 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

1 hour ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.