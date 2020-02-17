Etihad Cargo, dnata extend global handling partnership to 15 gateways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has bolstered its global handling partnership agreements with dnata, an Emirati airport services provider.

The new agreements align the two UAE-based companies until 2023, with dnata providing warehouse and cargo handling services to manage 180,000 tonnes of air cargo carried annually across 15 gateways in Etihad Cargo’s global network.

For the first time, the Etihad Cargo-dnata alliance now extends to North America and South Asia Pacific, with dnata having commenced warehouse operations at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport from 5th February 2020, to be followed by Singapore’s Changi Airport on 1st May 2020.

The new North America and South Asia Pacific agreements add to existing Etihad Cargo-dnata warehouse and cargo handling operations at Dubai International, DXB, and Dubai World Central, DWC, airports, as well as Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia, together with Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in Pakistan, and Zurich, Geneva, Manchester, Milan and Amsterdam in Europe.

Commenting on the agreements, Andre Blech, Head of Operations and Service Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said, "Our extended agreements with dnata reinforce a partnership that has grown rapidly during the past decade, and marks a significant milestone between two UAE entities with truly global presence.

"

The expanded partnership with dnata follows a detailed review exercise to assess Etihad Cargo’s global operations and drive service-level excellence and best practices across its network.

Stewart Angus, International Airport Operations' Divisional Senior Vice President at dnata, added, "We are delighted to expand our long-standing, successful partnership with Etihad Cargo. We continue to invest in our facilities, equipment and team to deliver best-in-class services for this important customer airline."

In addition to cargo, dnata provides Etihad Airways with passenger ground and ramp handling services at nine global locations, which have also been extended under the framework agreement.

Further contracts have been awarded by Etihad Airways to dnata at Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Milan, Toronto and New York (below wing).

Having launched an all-encompassing transformation programme in 2018, Etihad Cargo has since witnessed significant change across its fleet and network, evolved its commercial proposition, and overhauled its physical and digital infrastructure.

Amid its ongoing transformation exercises, Etihad Cargo recently enhanced its partnership with World Freighter Services and agreed hub infrastructure development plans with Abu Dhabi Airports Company.