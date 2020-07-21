UrduPoint.com
Etihad Cargo Enhances Export Control Compliance With New E2open Partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, is set to streamline regulatory compliance screening processes for shipments via a new partnership with E2open, a leading provider of intelligent supply chain solutions.

Scheduled to be fully operational by November, the E2open application implementation will enable Etihad Cargo to automate cargo screening against global regulations and sanctions leveraging E2open’s global trade content. The automated solution will simultaneously improve efficiency, streamline workflows, minimise the risk of fines and penalties, and reduce the manual time associated with screening cargo.

"Aside from being labour intensive, navigating the constantly changing regulations and export/import requirements often requires coordination across multiple parties and compliance checks," said Andre Blech, Head of Operations and Delivery at Etihad Cargo. "Our partnership with E2open, which shares our vision for a truly digital logistics supply chain, increases Etihad Cargo’s service quality to customers, who benefit from the increased efficiency of real time verification."

"As carriers move goods around the globe, they face major challenges navigating through relevant trade regulations, sanctions and embargoes.

Together with Etihad Cargo, E2open is streamlining the process to dramatically simplify the complexity of staying abreast of ever evolving trade regulations, automating the screening of shipments, thereby providing best in class compliance safeguards for Etihad customers while reducing shipment processing costs," said Santosh Nanda, General Manager of E2open's Logistics Service Providers business Unit. "This partnership with Etihad Cargo, one of the world's leading air cargo carriers, will allow air cargo shippers to benefit from automated screening capabilities by simplifying global shipping and ensuring rapid screening so that products consistently arrive on time thereby increasing customers satisfaction."

In addition to comprehensive compliance checks based on global regulations, the E2open carrier cargo screening application also ensures alignment with Etihad Cargo’s strict protocols that prevent the carriage of endangered and threatened species, hunting trophies containing any animal parts, shark fins and live animals intended for use in scientific research.

