Etihad Cargo Joins UNICEF's Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:15 PM

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF's Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to support its Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative.

Under the MoU, Etihad Cargo will aid the worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices, and other critical supplies to respond to the pandemic, managing all requirements through its dedicated COVID-19 Workforce.

The UAE’s national carrier’s initial commitment will centre on helping maintain UNICEF’s regular immunisation programmes for the world’s most vulnerable children.

"Etihad Cargo had no hesitation in supporting UNICEF’s far-reaching humanitarian initiative to aid children most at risk worldwide," explained Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group. "This partnership is in line with Etihad Aviation Group’s commitment to improve the wellbeing of people everywhere and underpins Abu Dhabi’s international role in providing humanitarian aid to build a safer world.

"

"Delivery of these life-saving vaccines is a monumental and complex undertaking, considering the sheer volumes that need to be transported, the cold chain requirements, the number of expected deliveries and the diversity of routes," said Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF Supply Division. "We are grateful to these airlines for joining forces with the UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to support the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines."

The UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative brings together global airlines that cover routes to more than 100 countries, in support of the COVAX Facility – a global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The initiative will also act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term.

