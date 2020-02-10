Etihad Cargo partners with Webcargo by Freightos to expand digital air cargo reach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, today announced inking a new partnership for Digital Air Cargo with WebCargo by Freightos to expand digital air cargo reach

The WebCargo partnership extends Etihad Cargo’s digital reach to more than 1,700 logistics providers and forwarder customers globally, with the platform serving as an additional strategic channel to avail Etihad Cargo eBookings following the successful launch of Etihad Cargo’s own portal at www.etihadcargo.com in 2018, which today receives almost 50% of the carrier’s overall bookings.

The WebCargo platform will provide instant Etihad Cargo booking schedules, promotional rates and eBooking, enabling sales and operations teams at forwarders to compare and book air freight in seconds.

Rory Fidler, Head of Technology & Innovation at Etihad Cargo, said, "We are pleased to kick-start 2020 with yet another digitalisation milestone. During the past 12 months we have introduced several initiatives to improve our customers’ experiences and provide the company with greater accessibility and visibility.

"Our latest API capabilities will facilitate the roll-out of our product through WebCargo over the next couple of months and they will become a key partner in strengthening our digital connection to forwarders around the world with a special emphasis on European markets.

Manel Galindo, CEO at WebCargo, said, "Digital Air Cargo is going to become an industry norm and WebCargo is proud to be leading the movement with innovative industry partners like Etihad Cargo.

WebCargo by Freightos was the first digital air partner for airlines pioneering digitisation, and are committed to making air cargo work better to enable quick agile global trade and delivering a 21st century shipping experience. It’s exciting to have Etihad Cargo join us in this endeavor."

Following today’s announcement, Etihad Cargo’s flight schedules and market rates in mainland Europe and the UK will roll out on the WebCargo platform progressively allowing all platform members to review and compare airline offers, whilst instant eBookings functionality will follow in April upon the successful completion of API testing and systems integration. Markets where eBookings will be enabled first are Spain, France and UK, with a gradual rollout to more markets to ultimately cover all of Europe throughout 2020.