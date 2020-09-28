Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment expertise with PharmaLife launch

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has reinforced its pharmaceutical logistics expertise with the launch of PharmaLife, a specialised pharma and healthcare product which replaces the carrier’s TempCheck product.

As the first carrier in the middle East to gain International Air Transport Association's Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators, CEIV, certification for pharmaceutical logistics, the PharmaLife launch highlights Etihad Cargo’s prioritisation of the pharma and healthcare sectors. The specialised product will serve the anticipated global demand for swift and secure shipment services ahead of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The pandemic prompted a reassessment of our top-level services to ensure we can address the specific requirements for shipping high volumes of in-demand product in very short timescales," explained Andre Blech, Head of operations & Service Delivery at Etihad Cargo. "To avoid last minute pressure once a vaccine is approved, we have established a dedicated COVID-19 vaccines workforce composed of a Steering Committee and a Working Group to manage all anticipated elements.

"

Available at 54 stations on the Etihad network, PharmaLife will focus on key gateways including Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Chicago, Paris, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hyderabad, London, Milan, Melbourne, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

The PharmaLife offering is hallmarked by two tailor-made, sector-specific shipment solutions: global lease Active and Hybrid containers with PharmaLife Active solutions for premium, sensitive products. PharmaLife Passive Solutions will provide the right equipment and right storage conditions with three specific temperature ranges.

PharmaLife will enhance the already available industry-leading services and features offered by Etihad Cargo. As part of the role out, Etihad Cargo is currently reviewing the refurbishment of a dedicated pharmaceutical handling facility to accommodate increased capacity at its hub in Abu Dhabi, as well as further thermal covers, and enhanced capabilities at origin stations based on pharma trade lanes and specific requests.