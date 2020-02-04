UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Cargo Renews WFS Global Handling Framework

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

Etihad Cargo renews WFS Global Handling Framework

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has announced the renewal of its global cargo handling agreements with Worldwide Flight Services, WFS, the world’s largest air cargo handler, with Frankfurt and Madrid joining six existing gateways in Europe, Asia and the United States.

The three-year framework extension will see WFS continue to provide Etihad Cargo with warehouse and cargo handling services at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport in the United States, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, as well as key European gateways at London Heathrow, Paris-Charles De Gaulle and Brussels Airport. The six airports handle in excess of 120,000 tonnes of Etihad Cargo air cargo annually.

Following the expansion of the above warehouse operations portfolio to include Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas in November 2019, WFS will now also begin services at Frankfurt Airport from 15th February 2020.

Andre Blech, Head of Operations and Service Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said, "In-line with our commitment to provide service-level excellence and best practices across all stations, the addition of Frankfurt and Madrid to our existing framework WFS further evidences our growing and mutually beneficial collaboration.

"

Barry Nassberg, Group Chief Commercial Officer of WFS, said, "Our global handling framework with Etihad Cargo means WFS is fully engaged with the airline at a corporate level and able to proactively support its drive for the very best cargo and ground handling services."

Having launched an all-encompassing transformation programme in 2018, Etihad Cargo has since witnessed significant change across its fleet and network, evolved its commercial proposition, and overhauled its physical and digital infrastructure. The agreement with WFS is the latest involving infrastructure and warehouse support, and follows a framework signed with Abu Dhabi Airports Company in December 2019 to upgrade its existing facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Related Topics

World Europe Washington Company Abu Dhabi Brussels London Frankfurt Madrid Bangkok New York United States February November December 2018 2019 2020 All From Agreement Best Asia Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Two men gunned down in different localities at La ..

1 second ago

Nominations for SAARC Chamber criticised

6 minutes ago

Stage Actress Shahpara allegedly kidnapped on her ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan. MalaysiaPrime Minister Imran Khan's wri ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakthunkhwa people all set to observe Kashm ..

23 minutes ago

Sanofi says charged in birth defects case

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.