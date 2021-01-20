Etihad Cargo reports 50% y-o-y rise in pharma shipments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group, has reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in pharma shipments under its specialised PharmaLife product.

The double-digit annual growth comes as the carrier marks its second anniversary of achieving and operating IATA CEIV certification for pharmaceutical and life science logistics (IATA CEIV Pharma), in conjunction with its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Etihad Airport Services – one of only 24 such certified carriers worldwide.

Etihad Cargo currently operates across more than 1,050 IATA CEIV Pharma/GDP certified trade lands which ensure the integrity of products during transportation. Driven largely from a demand for both CRT (+15 to +25 C) and COL (+2 to +8 C) segments, Etihad Cargo has also received strong growth for ERT (+2 to +25 C) shipments, launched towards the end of 2020.

"Etihad Cargo has substantial expertise in the global transportation of temperature controlled and time-sensitive pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, operating to stringent manufacturers' requirements," explained Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

"The IATA CEIV certification has reaffirmed the carrier’s strength in this sector and strengthened partner trust to deliver a quality product solution across 54 pharma stations with dedicated experts available for advice."

The launch of the Abu Dhabi-based Hope Consortium towards the end of 2020 has contributed to the end of year increase and is expected to support Etihad Cargo’s pharmaceutical shipment growth through 2021.

"Etihad Cargo’s successful role in the Hope Consortium serves as a significant endorsement of our PharmaLife product, which was the first in the region to attain the IATA CEIV Pharma certification for excellence of product transportation in the sector," Drew added. "During December millions of doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine were carried on a chartered Etihad Cargo Boeing 777-300ER, with additional shipments scheduled."

A member of IATA’s Time and Temperature Working Group, Etihad Cargo is planning to boost its global pharma sector credentials through an ongoing education programme which has already reached a worldwide audience of over 600 professionals through 30 webinars.