Etihad celebrates graduation of 140 Emirati aviation-specialists

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) The Etihad Aviation Group celebrated the graduation of 140 UAE nationals from various training programmes, including 36 cadet pilots, 66 aircraft engineers, and 38 managers and officers, during a Year of Tolerance-themed ceremony held last night at Zayed University, Abu Dhabi.

The graduation ceremony, which was attended by board members, senior management of Etihad and the families of the graduates, has brought the total number of Emiratis to have completed such training to more than 1,500 since its launch in 2007.

Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are proud to celebrate our ‘Year of Tolerance’ graduates. Etihad’s Emiratisation programme continues to go from strength-to-strength, in line with the ambitions of the UAE leadership and reflecting the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government and the UAE in the aviation sector. The graduation of our 11th batch of UAE nationals emphasises our commitment to attract more Emirati talent, ensuring a sustainable stream of high-calibre UAE nationals into the aviation sector."

Ibrahim Nassir, Chief Human Resources & Organisational Development Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are excited to welcome our 11th batch of graduates into the business.

Our world-class training programmes span multiple areas, including cadet pilot training, engineering, graduate managers, and other technical aviation fields, and offer a combination of certified classroom and practical hands-on experience that equips UAE nationals with all the skills they need to embark on an exciting career in aviation."

Amani Al Hashmi, Head of UAE National Development, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are delighted to see a new class of UAE nationals graduating from our Emiratisation programmes. Today’s graduation builds on our strong partnerships with key industry and educational institutions in the UAE and abroad. We look forward to welcoming more Emiratis to our various programmes in the years to come."

Etihad has teamed up with world-class universities and academic organisations in the UAE and abroad to offer courses that are certified and approved by key industry entities.

Last night’s graduation also celebrated the introduction of a new Foundation programme in 2019 that focuses on essential customer service roles designed to support airport operations, which saw the first batch of graduates receiving their certificates, with dozens more set to undergo training in 2020.