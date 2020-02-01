UrduPoint.com
Etihad Continues Flights To China, Suspends Beijing-Nagoya Route On Low Demand

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijing-Nagoya route on low demand

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 31st January 2020 - Etihad Airways has issued the following statement, attributed to a spokesperson: In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and the overnight announcement by the World Health Organisation that the outbreak has now been upgraded to a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern", Etihad Airways continues to work closely with, and follow the directions of key stakeholders in China and Abu Dhabi to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Extensive measures have been adopted by medical and aviation authorities in China and the United Arab Emirates, and Etihad Aviation Group is fully compliant with the guidance of the Abu Dhabi Health Authority, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and stands ready to take more actions based on informed advice.

The overnight announcement by the WHO continues to recommend normal travel and trade with China based on the current information available, and Etihad flights continue to operate normally with the exception of flights between Beijing and Nagoya which have been temporarily suspended due to low travel demand.

The safety and wellbeing of its passengers and employees is the highest priority of Etihad Airways, which continues to collaborate with authorities and industry partners on this issue, and to independently monitor global action to help address this issue."

