Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiatives to help cut carbon emissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has continued to progress its sustainability agenda, testing a range of initiatives during the wind-down and suspension of its scheduled passenger services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline has highlighted some of its continuing activities in a new video released today to mark Earth Day 2020: https://we.tl/t-Hxq1bop3KD Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "In these challenging times, and beyond Covid-19, our response to the climate change crisis will not be neglected.

Earlier this year, we pledged a target of net zero emissions by 2050, and to halve our 2019 net emission levels by 2035. Through the Etihad Greenliner Programme, we remain committed to reducing our impact on the environment, in collaboration with partners across the aviation industry."

This year, Etihad has worked with Boeing, GE Aviation, EuroControl and others to test and implement measures to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emissions and noise.