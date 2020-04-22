UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Continues To Progress Sustainable Initiatives To Help Cut Carbon Emissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:45 PM

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiatives to help cut carbon emissions

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has continued to progress its sustainability agenda, testing a range of initiatives during the wind-down and suspension of its scheduled passenger services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline has highlighted some of its continuing activities in a new video released today to mark Earth Day 2020: https://we.tl/t-Hxq1bop3KD Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "In these challenging times, and beyond Covid-19, our response to the climate change crisis will not be neglected.

Earlier this year, we pledged a target of net zero emissions by 2050, and to halve our 2019 net emission levels by 2035. Through the Etihad Greenliner Programme, we remain committed to reducing our impact on the environment, in collaboration with partners across the aviation industry."

This year, Etihad has worked with Boeing, GE Aviation, EuroControl and others to test and implement measures to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emissions and noise.

Related Topics

UAE Douglas Progress 2019 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

29 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

44 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

ITC suspends public bus services and continues ope ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.