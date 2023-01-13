UrduPoint.com

Etihad Credit Insurance Appoints Raja Al Mazrouei As Acting CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, announced the appointment of board member and Managing director of ECI, Raja Al Mazrouei, as the acting CEO to succeed Massimo Falcioni, who stepped down from his position as CEO of the company.

Raja Al Mazrouei is an accomplished digital transformation expert with over two decades of experience in the financial services and technology sectors. She has a proven track record of successfully turning around and enabling businesses and is also a member of multiple boards in the region.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI Board of Directors, commented, “We are in the process of moving into a transitional phase in the history of the company, which since its founding in 2018, playing a catalyst role in supporting the UAE's non-oil exports, trade, investments, and strategic sectors' development, in line with the country’s national economic diversification agenda.

Therefore, we are pleased that Mrs. Raja Al Mazrouei will lead this stage and, we are excited for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead for our organisation under her leadership.”

He added, “This appointment came to ensure the seamless continuation of our services and to operate with the same high level of professionalism and dedication to our partners and clients. We are confident that ECI will be in capable and efficient hands during this stage, as we look forward enthusiastically to the future and the opportunities awaiting under its leadership.”

ECI expressed its sincere thanks to Massimo Falcioni, who held the CEO position for more than five years, for his efforts.

