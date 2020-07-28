Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Ceramics to gear up its global growth plans

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, the UAE’s Federal Export Credit Company, announced today that it will be providing export credit protection to RAK Ceramics PJSC, to support its global expansion plans.

This coverage will boost the competitiveness of RAK Ceramics, one of the largest exporters in the UAE, and cement its global position in line with its growth strategy. A major source of employment in the UAE and abroad, the company employs about 12,000 employees from over 40 countries.

Under this deal, ECI will be providing RAK Ceramics with a comprehensive Credit Insurance Policy which will shield the company against commercial risks such as insolvency and payment default, as well as political risks.

The increased reduction in risk resulting from this coverage will allow the UAE-based manufacturer – which serves clients in more than 150 countries through its hubs in Europe, middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia – to tap more markets in the global arena.

By leveraging the trade credit insurance from ECI, RAK Ceramics will also gain wider access to trade finance and additional funding from banks, which will help its growth plan.

Highlighting its commitment to support UAE-based companies in line with the country’s strategy in bolstering its non-oil economy, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said, "We are honoured and delighted to support RAK Ceramics as they raise the UAE flag around the world through their world-class and innovative products. Our financial credit solutions will not only help them achieve their growth plans safely but will also ensure that they remain agile and competitive in this new world order."

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, added, "As we continue to strengthen our position as world leaders in the field of global ceramics, we are pleased to partner with Etihad Credit Insurance, and we are confident that they will enable us to enter the new milestone of growth and product innovation."

Under this agreement, ECI will cover RAK Ceramics’ commercial and non-commercial risks from any of its buyers insured under the policy.

In addition, the agreement between ECI and RAK Ceramics will also help the latter tap new customers and suppliers in case of disruptions, through the former’s global network of more than 360 million businesses worldwide.