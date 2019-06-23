UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Credit Insurance, Jordan's Loan Guarantee Corporation Partner To Strengthen Trade Relations

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:00 PM

Etihad Credit Insurance, Jordan's Loan Guarantee Corporation partner to strengthen trade relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, the UAE Federal Credit Insurance Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation, JLGC, to explore, develop and strengthen the trade relationship between the UAE and Jordan on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, respect and trust.

This partnership will enable enhance trade and business activities through the exchange of information and exploring business practices and conducting training programmes in areas of shared interest.

The MoU was signed by Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI and Dr. Mohammed Al Ja'fari, Director General of JLGC in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on defined workstreams that include cooperation in insurance, reinsurance, and collections; sharing of commercial information and credit opinion on businesses located in the UAE and Jordan; conducting technical workshops; development of Halal industry and Shariah-compliant insurance and financial solutions; participation in trade shows; and enhancing investments and SME programmes.

Massimo Falcioni, CEO, ECI said, "Our partnership with JLGC marks the continuation of the cordial relationship shared between the UAE and the Kingdom of Jordan.

ECI has always looked at the SME segment as a dynamic sector that plays a crucial role in the sustainable development of the UAE. ECI’s mandate, right from the beginning, has been to empower the UAE-based businesses by strengthening their business capabilities through risk mitigation. We are certain that our collaboration with JLGC will help to increase UAE businesses and the SME’s access to funding in the region."

Commenting on this strategic alliance, Dr. Mohammed Al Ja'fari, Director General of JLGC, stated, "The collaboration between ECI and JLGC marks a new momentous phase in the UAE-Jordan relations. JLGC’s objective has been to collaborate with financial institutions to showcase and expand its guarantee system to all economically sustainable sectors thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country and the region at large. By offering guarantees to local businesses and SMEs, we are enabling them to receive adequate funding for the development of their businesses."

According to the statistics provided by the UAE Ministry of Economy, the total non-oil export trade volume between the UAE and Jordan has increased to USD741.0 million in 2018, from USD610.1 million in 2017.

Related Topics

Loan Exchange Business UAE Company Alliance 2017 2018 All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

33 minutes ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.