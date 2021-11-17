Etihad Engineering awarded Boeing 737 heavy maintenance contract by Virgin Australia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider based in Abu Dhabi, has been awarded a heavy maintenance contract by Virgin Australia for its Boeing 737 fleet.

The scope of the contract covers heavy maintenance and modifications on more than 30 nose to tail aircraft for the largest airline by fleet size under the Virgin brand.

The contract was announced during the Dubai Airshow, one of the most popular air shows in the world attended by airlines, MROs, suppliers, OEMs, regulators, lessors, and industry experts.

Etihad Engineering is showcasing its comprehensive range of aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions at Stand 1110 at the show, taking place from the 14 to 18 November 2021.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Engineering, said, "We are pleased to welcome another valued customer from Australia to our facility in Abu Dhabi. With Australian borders reopening and international flights resuming, we are all geared up to support the Virgin Australia team ensuring its Boeing 737 fleet continue to take to the skies in top shape as they meet the projected increase in passenger demand.

"

Stuart Aggs, Chief Operations Officer, Virgin Australia, said, "As domestic and international flying ramps up from an Australian perspective, Virgin Australia is as focused as ever on safety and on ensuring our aircraft operate at, and are maintained to, the highest possible standard."

Etihad Engineering has been consistently adding to its comprehensive capabilities on major commercial Boeing and Airbus platforms including the A350 and the A320neo, and partnering with industry leaders regionally and globally to strengthen its global customer footprint beyond the middle East across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Latin America.

Etihad Engineering’s state-of-the-art facility is located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, over an area of 500,000 sqm with 140,000 sqm dedicated to aircraft parking and preservation.

Aircraft hangars at the facility cover approximately 66,000 sqm, including 10,000 sqm of aircraft painting facilities. The company has successfully completed complex maintenance projects over the years for airlines from across the world.