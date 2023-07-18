Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) Etihad Engineering has completed a six-year heavy maintenance check on the first in a series of Airbus A380 aircraft for its return to service after a period of secure ground storage.

Preparing the A380 for its return to service at its state-of-the-art aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Engineering carried out the removal, inspection, and installation of the full aircraft cabin which features The Residence, 9 First Apartments, and 70 business Studios on the upper deck as well as 405 Economy Smart Seats.

The scope of the comprehensive check included rear spar modifications, frame modifications, removal, inspection, and installation of all four engines, and the inspection and servicing of a wide range of sophisticated components at the facility’s dedicated workshops onsite.

The Etihad Engineering team worked collaboratively with Etihad, Airbus, and other key suppliers to ensure that the aircraft was delivered to the highest standards.

"The Etihad Engineering team has built formidable experience and expertise over the years on the A380 platform, having carried out the world’s first 12-year check on an A380 as well as complex structural modifications, landing gear changes, cabin refurbishment and numerous heavy maintenance programmes for customers from Asia, Europe, Australia, the middle East, and the Far East," said Haytham Nasir, Senior Vice President - Airframe Services, Etihad Engineering.

David Doherty, Vice President - Commercial, stated, "The Etihad Airways A380 fleet features one of the most luxurious, award-winning guest experiences and we are as excited as the airline in bringing the aircraft back to the skies this summer. We have delivered the first A380 of the Etihad Airways re-entry into service programme and work has begun on the next input in the nose-to-tail project at our facility.”

The Etihad Engineering facility, located adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, is the largest commercial aviation MRO facility in the Middle East spread across a total site area of 550,000 sqm.