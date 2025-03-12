Etihad ESCO Completes Dubai’s First Energy Savings Performance Contract
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced the completion of Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with proven results.
Launched in 2015, the retrofit project, which involved several buildings, was successfully concluded in 2024. It marks a significant milestone in Dubai's transformation into a smart, green city, offering an innovative model for enhancing energy efficiency in buildings and facilities.
The retrofit project further establishes global benchmarks, demonstrating the potential to significantly reduce operational costs through improved operations, in line with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2050.
The pioneering project included a comprehensive retrofit of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, water and building insulation systems at DEWA’s facilities, including its headquarters and DEWA buildings in Al Hudaiba, Umm Ramool, Al Wasl and Burj Nahar, as well as the administrative buildings at the G and L stations.
DEWA’s headquarters also underwent a comprehensive retrofit of the chilled water system, including the installation of advanced chillers with a magnetic bearing system.
These improvements enhance infrastructure, promote operational excellence and support energy consumption reduction and environmental conservation.
Over six years, the project achieved savings of approximately 35.2 gigawatt hours of electricity and 2.8 million imperial gallons of water, while reducing nearly 14,452 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Dr Waleed Alnuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, explained that this project highlights the depth of the partnership between the two organisations in driving sustainability. “We are proud of our active role in making Dubai one of the most sustainable cities globally, through pioneering projects that promote energy efficiency and generate long-term financial and environmental savings,” he said.
The benefits of the project are not limited to direct savings but extend to enhancing smart infrastructure and raising operational performance standards, supporting Dubai's ambitions to become a global hub for innovation and energy efficiency.
