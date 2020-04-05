UrduPoint.com
Etihad Guest Launches Campaign To Support Refugees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Etihad Guest launches campaign to support refugees during COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Etihad Guest, a loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has launched a campaign to encourage members to donate their Etihad Guest Miles to support the prevention and response efforts in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in refugee settings.

Launched in collaboration with the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, globally and with Emirates Red Crescent in the middle East, the Etihad Guest aims to support basic infection control and adequate containment measures for refugees and other forcibly displaced people.

"In these extraordinary times, we need to demonstrate solidarity and cooperation to support those in need. Coronavirus does not discriminate and hits the most vulnerable the hardest. Our members have always been so charitable when donating miles and we thank them in advance for continuing to be so generous with their hard-earned miles," Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, commented.

Donated miles will be used to purchase essential healthcare equipment including ventilators, gloves, masks and soap.

