Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwaiti flag carrier, Kuwait Airways, have signed a codeshare partnership on selected services on bookings effective 22nd December 2019, for travel from 5th January 2020.

According to a statement by Etihad airways, the national airline will place its 'EY' code - subject to regulatory approvals - on Kuwait Airways operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Najaf and Dhaka.

"In turn, Kuwait Airways will place its ‘KU’ code on Etihad flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Casablanca, Rabat, Khartoum, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Male in the Maldives, and Mahe in the Seychelles," the statement added.

Commenting on the announcement, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "This is a great first step in what we hope will be a mutually beneficial and growing relationship between Kuwait Airways, one of the region’s oldest and most experienced airlines, and Etihad, one of its youngest and most acclaimed. The joint network and product advantages of our codeshare collaboration with Kuwait Airways will create tangible benefits for our customers, building on the strong relationship between our two nations, while providing greater convenience and superior in-flight service and hospitality.

"

He went on to say that the codeshare partnership gives the national airline "unprecedented access to important markets not served by Etihad, particularly to Iraq and Bangladesh."

Kamel Al-Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Airways, said, "We welcome Etihad as a codeshare partner. This new partnership will bring enhanced connectivity and increased convenience to our customers, who can expect the same level of impeccable service that they receive from our airline when they travel on codeshare flights to and from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi and beyond.

"The agreement will support Kuwait Airways and Etihad operations between our two capital cities and provide more travel options beyond both gateways," Al-Awadhi added.

Etihad Airways currently operates five return daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, and Kuwait Airways serves Abu Dhabi with a daily service.