Etihad Launches Flights To Johannesburg, Cape Town, Zanzibar

Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:45 PM

Etihad launches flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Zanzibar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Etihad Airways today announced three new quarantine-free destinations for the coming winter season. This November, the airline will begin flying to Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, and the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar. The new additions to Etihad’s network mean the UAE’s national carrier will be operating to 70 destinations across 47 countries.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said, "We’re proud to be launching Etihad’s newest destinations in Africa this winter and we’re confident our guests will find they are all incredible places to visit.

"Johannesburg is an important route on our network and offers vital connectivity to and from the southern African region. On the southern coast, Cape Town is a breathtaking part of the world, with something to offer the most discerning traveller. Likewise, the beautiful island of Zanzibar will complement our network to the Maldives and Seychelles offering more choice for leisure travellers looking to enjoy the glorious Indian ocean.

"

Etihad will start flights to Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, from 25th November. At the same time, Etihad will launch its operation to the stunning coastal city of Cape Town. Both destinations will operate three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route will be serviced by Etihad’s flagship and most sustainable aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with 28 business Studios, 78 Economy Space seats and 184 Economy seats.

The new service to Zanzibar will operate from 26th November. The route will also offer easy connectivity for guests travelling from Europe and North America and transiting through Abu Dhabi. The scheduled flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft offering 8 seats in Business and 150 seats in Economy.

