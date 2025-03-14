Open Menu

Etihad Operates 3 Flights To Medan, Indonesia

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways has opened bookings for flights to Medan, the gateway to North Sumatra, Indonesia, starting today.

The airline will start flights between Kualanamu International Airport (KNO), Medan, and Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) on 2nd October 2025, operating on one of its new A321LR aircraft three times a week.

The destination is just one of 14 already announced by Etihad this year, with more expected to come.

