Etihad Operates 3 Flights To Medan, Indonesia
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Etihad Airways has opened bookings for flights to Medan, the gateway to North Sumatra, Indonesia, starting today.
The airline will start flights between Kualanamu International Airport (KNO), Medan, and Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) on 2nd October 2025, operating on one of its new A321LR aircraft three times a week.
The destination is just one of 14 already announced by Etihad this year, with more expected to come.
Recent Stories
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis discusses social media's role in strengthening community bonds21 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln36 minutes ago
-
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visitors51 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists teach AI to detect traffic anomalies on roads1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’1 hour ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores innovation, imagination, importance of learning mindset1 hour ago
-
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Community2 hours ago
-
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million to Fathers’ Endow ..2 hours ago
-
China to expand cash-pooling programme for multinationals2 hours ago