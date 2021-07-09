Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th July 2021 (WAM) - Etihad Airways on Thursday operated its inaugural flight EY175 to the Greek island of Mykonos.

The flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 9.00am and landed in Mykonos International Airport at 12.12pm local time.

The service is being operated twice per week on Thursdays and Saturdays using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Mykonos is the first of three seasonal European routes that Etihad is launching for the 2021 summer season and will be operated between 8 July and 11 September.

On Friday, Etihad will also introduce twice per week flights to the Greek island of Santorini and the southern Spanish city of Malaga.