Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The inaugural Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (Global Rail), hosted by Etihad Rail, celebrated forward-thinking ideas and solutions shaping the future of mobility.

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, recognised three transformative ideas as winners of its Innovation Award, which was launched during event.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, stated, "The support and guidance of the wise leadership have enabled Etihad Rail to enhance its role in one of the most vital transport sectors in the country."

H.H. Sheikh Theyab pointed to the projects, events, and initiatives the company is working to implement.

He added, "The Global Rail 2024 Innovation Award is one of these distinguished initiatives that reflect Etihad Rail's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the sector and inspiring efforts to contribute to the development of one of the most critical global sectors. Reinforcing that the competition showcased a wealth of innovative ideas and cutting-edge solutions."

The competition sought groundbreaking mobility ideas worldwide with the potential to reshape the transportation landscape.

Over 75 submissions were received from around the world, with ten finalists shortlisted by a panel of experts at Etihad Rail and announced at the closing ceremony of Global Rail.

The finalists showcased a range of cutting-edge solutions, from magnetic levitation technology to AI-powered depot inspections.

Ultimately, three winners were selected, showcasing transformative projects with the potential to redefine mobility, advance efficiency and sustainability, and optimise rail infrastructure and operations.

The winning ideas included CEMIT's "Monitoring in Motion with CEMIT: Evolution Infrastructure Monitoring with Trains," LTTS's "Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time," and SYSTRA's "Digital Twin for Railway Infrastructure.

"

The flagship event highlighted Etihad Rail's dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation in the rail and transport, with the Global Rail Innovation Award serving as a cornerstone of these efforts. Demonstrating its commitment to advancing these disruptive ideas, Etihad Rail awarded AED 500,000 to each of the winners to pilot their projects at Etihad Rail's facilities.

Manuel Simon, Sales Director, remarked, "This award is pivotal for CEMIT as it provides the resources needed to take our concept from vision to reality. We are thrilled to work with Etihad Rail to deliver impactful innovation in rail transportation."

Étienne PANSART, Head of Digital Engineering Partnership & Academic Innovation at SYSTRA, added, "We are honoured by this recognition, which will provide us with a valuable opportunity to accelerate the development and deployment of our technology and contribute to building a more efficient and sustainable future for rail transport."

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services said, "Winning this recognition has reinforced our commitment to advancing the industry and keep pace with the latest changes and technical advancements. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to exchange insights and drive innovation, working together to shape a better future for all."

The award was a key highlight of Global Rail and a linchpin of Etihad Rail's endeavours to cultivate innovative ideas for the sector's advancement.

Furthermore, the event also hosted an Innovation Hub, showcasing pioneering technologies and visionary concepts from across the globe. The Innovation Hub served as a dynamic platform for promoting collaboration and showcasing advancements in rail infrastructure, operations, and passenger services, further reinforcing Etihad Rail's commitment to fostering innovation.