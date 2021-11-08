Etihad Rail completes 50% of construction work of marine rail bridge in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has announced the completion of 50 percent of the construction works of the marine rail bridge in the UAE, as part of Package B of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network. The marine rail bridge extends over one kilometre, connecting Khalifa Port with the UAE National Rail Network.

The bridge will play an important role in improving the transportation of goods in the region, reducing the costs of freight and trade. This will support Etihad Rail to establish a rail network for the UAE which connects major ports with manufacturing hubs and residential areas across the country, and contributes to reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment through reducing truck trips.

Building the first marine bridge in the UAE National Railway Network required 18,300 m3 of reinforced concrete and 4,117 tonnes of steel. The bridge will be parallel to an existing road bridge, which spans the same length, and connects the Abu Dhabi mainland to the offshore container terminal area.

The construction of the marine bridge is being implemented in line with the highest environmental standards, where Etihad Rail is working on maintaining the water flow through ensuring that the extensions and the rubble of the new marine bridge align with the existing bridge, parallel to it. This guarantees the flow of water, which is an important factor for preserving the coral reefs surrounding the bridge.

The company continues construction works of the bridge according to extensive planning, where it has successfully overcome climatic and environmental challenges presented by the nature of the land’s topography. These challenges include tide changes, changes in wind speed and direction, as well as high temperatures and humidity.

Recently, Etihad Rail has announced completing construction works for Package A of Stage Two, which extends over 139 km, and its connection through Al Ghuwaifat on the border of Saudi Arabia with Stage One, which extends for 264 km from Habshan to Al Ruwais. This significant step brings the company closer to completing the UAE National Railway Network on schedule.