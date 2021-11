Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of the UAE National Rail Network

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the completion of excavation of all rail tunnels of Package D of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network, which will be a key element of the global supply chain, and play a vital role in sustaining the position of the UAE as a global and regional transport, shipping and logistics hub.

The network will also support the development of the transport and logistics system, which will enhance the UAE’s journey for the next fifty years.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the Sakamkam area in Fujairah, with the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, to mark the completion of excavation works of all the nine tunnels, which extend over 6.9 kilometres.

The tunnels were constructed across the Emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah as part of Package D of Stage Two, two months ahead of schedule, and according to the highest standards of safety and sustainability.

The Ruler of Fujairah lauded the efforts of Etihad Rail to carry out the tunnelling without impacting nearby communities, while upholding the highest measures of safety, security, sustainability, and environmental protection.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Etihad Rail, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the governments of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah and their unlimited support of the Etihad Rail project, one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the UAE and a Primary contributor to the national economy. He affirmed that this achievement could not have been realised without the remarkable efforts and cooperation of all relevant authorities.

He also thanked the federal and local parties who took part in this vital stage of the project, particularly the Ministry of Interior, underlining the support it provided in facilitating the excavation operations.

He also lauded the cooperation of the communities around the UAE National Rail Network, which contributed to realising this achievement according to plan and on schedule.

Sheikh Theyab praised the team who managed to overcome major topographical challenges while excavating the tunnels and achieved this milestone without any accidents. This serves as a remarkable addition to the exceptional record of the UAE National Rail Network in terms of safety. Through these milestones, Etihad Rail continues to bolster its position as a success story for completing one of the major infrastructure projects in the UAE in accordance with the top international security and safety standards.

The completion of the excavation of the nine tunnels recorded one million working hours. The project was supervised and carried out by more than 600 experts, specialists, and workers using the latest tunnelling machinery and modern technologies.

Etihad Rail took a series of precautionary measures to limit the noise and vibrations caused by excavation using the explosive blasting methods and their impact on nearby communities, using innovative machinery and equipment that helped overcome these challenges effectively.

Etihad Rail recently announced the completion of the construction works for Package A of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network, which extends over 139 km and connects Ghuwaifat with Stage One of the project, which extends over 264 km from Habshan to Ruwais. The development of the UAE National Rail Network is proceeding according to schedule. It will play a significant role in providing a modern, sustainable network that bolsters the leading regional position of the UAE.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by officials from the emirate of Fujairah and Board members of Etihad Rail.