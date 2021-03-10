Etihad Rail relocates over 300 animals from Misanad Protected Area in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the national railway network in the United Arab Emirates, announced that over 300 wild animals who call the Misanad Protected Area in Sharjah home have been relocated to different habitats.

Etihad Rail is committed to being a ‘Good Neighbour’ to the local community surrounding the national railway network by implementing the highest environmental standards and preserving the diverse natural heritage of the UAE. In line with this commitment, Etihad Rail carefully organised the transport of animals from the Misanad Protected Area, through which the planned route of the national railway runs, to other suitable and protected habitats.

The relocation, completed in line with leading international best practice, was conducted in cooperation with the Sharjah Environment & Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), along with environmental experts, specialists, and other relevant national authorities.

Misanad Protected Area is home to a range of wildlife species, including snakes, Cheeseman’s Gerbils, scorpions, and pigeons. In addition, the rare and endangered Persian wonder gecko, which is one of the most colourful types of gecko in the UAE, lives in the Misanad Nature Reserve. Etihad Rail relocated over 300 animals, including 242 middle Eastern Short-Fingered geckos, 24 Baluch rock gecko, 5 Saw-faced vipers, and others.

Last week, Etihad Rail announced its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, Fujairah Environment Authority and Fujairah Adventures, to implement an environmental conservation and habitat rehabilitation project in Al Bithnah, Fujairah.