UrduPoint.com

Etihad, Satavia Sign Agreement To Deliver Contrail Management, Future Carbon Credits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail management, future carbon credits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has signed a ground-breaking contrail management contract with SATAVIA, a leading UK-based green aerospace firm.

The partnership will build on a previous proof-of-concept engagement to expand the scope for contrail management within day-to-day flight operations. The partnership also incorporates an agreement to collaborate on the generation of future carbon credits from contrail management activity.

The contract was signed by Etihad’s Head of Sustainability and Excellence Mariam Al Qubaisi, and SATAVIA CEO Dr. Adam Durant today at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Once in force, the new agreement will see Etihad scaling SATAVIA contrail prevention across daily flight schedules, accelerating the airline’s progress towards climate neutral operations.

Aircraft-generated condensation trails, or contrails, cause surface warming responsible for up to two-thirds of aviation’s climate impact, significantly outweighing direct CO2 emissions from aircraft engines. SATAVIA’s contrail management platform, DECISIONX:NETZERO, optimises commercial flight plans for greener operations, implementing small routing changes on a minority of flights to avoid the formation of persistent warming contrails.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Qubaisi said, “Our collaboration with SATAVIA illustrates the possibility of credible sustainability advances in day-to-day commercial operations. In 2022 alone, SATAVIA technology has enabled us to eliminate thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent climate impact. We are delighted to sign this pioneering contract with SATAVIA at WFES, signalling our intent to tackle aviation’s non-CO2 impacts with cutting-edge science and ground-breaking technical innovation.”

In addition to enabling contrail management in day-to-day flight operations, SATAVIA conducts climate impact analysis for conversion into future carbon credits to be shared with Etihad.

For his part, Dr. Durant added, “By implementing minimal changes to a small percentage of flights, eco-conscious operators like Etihad can eliminate most of their non-CO2 climate footprint with little to no impact on day-to-day operations and on shorter timescales than other green aviation interventions. We are excited to expand our partnership with Etihad, applying best-in-class science to tackle aviation’s significant non-CO2 climate impacts. By implementing contrail management across their flight schedules, Etihad will once again blaze a trail for sustainable flight operations.”

Related Topics

World Technology Minority Abu Dhabi Progress United Arab Emirates From Agreement

Recent Stories

SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sa ..

SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sat-1&#039;

1 minute ago
 Australia won second match against Pakistan in thr ..

Australia won second match against Pakistan in three ODI series

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for Univ ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

37 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.