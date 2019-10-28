UrduPoint.com
Etihad Secure Logistics Targets Abu Dhabi Expansion Via Enhanced Fleet Network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Etihad Secure Logistics Services, ESL - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Etihad Airways and a member of its Cargo and Logistics Services portfolio - is increasing its vehicle fleet and expanding its services across the UAE capital, citing demand from Abu Dhabi’s government, diplomatic and private sectors.

In a press release issued by Etihad Secure Logistics on Monday, the valuables management and logistics operator announced the addition of three state-of-the-art armoured vehicles to its fleet during the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, which is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 30th October, 2019.

"The premium valuables and cash logistics sector in the United Arab Emirates is a natural focus for Etihad Secure Logistics and this strategic fleet growth adds 30 percent more capacity, while also providing additional security features and services to our expanding portfolio of loyal clients," said Vince Hampton, Managing Director of Etihad Secure Logistics.

"These state-of-the-art vehicles boast the latest mobile security technology, including improved monitoring and tracking solutions, to further cement our position as the partner of choice in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"

Federally licensed to operate across the UAE-wide security industry by the Private Security business Department and Security Industry Regulatory Authority, ESL offers a broad range of UAE-wide services such as cash-in-transit, dedicated armored transport and vehicle services, and luxury goods security at events in the valuables sector.

In addition to the above-mentioned increase in domestic UAE operations, ESL is further enhancing its Abu Dhabi International Airport operations, providing customers with valuable cargo import and export services as well as dedicated landside to airside and aircraft-to-aircraft secure logistics services.

These services complement its existing 24/7 customs clearance operation at Abu Dhabi International Airport, diplomatic mail security and tracking services, secure and bonded vaulting and storage facilities within the airport, as well as airside security escort and handling services.

